Netflix nicks the heist flick

Red Notice, the previously announced heist movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, has a new home and addition to its cast: Netflix has snatched ownership of the movie, and Ryan Reynolds has signed on.

The film was originally under the banner of Universal Pictures, which had purchased the rights after a reportedly heated bidding war. Yesterday, the studio announced it had dropped the film, Deadline reports. And Netflix – which had emerged runner-up in the bidding – took the movie under its wing, chalking up another point against the big Hollywood studios.

When Red Notice was announced, it was touted as Johnson’s first $20 million payday. He will star as an Interpol agent tasked with hunting down the world’s most wanted art thief. The film will reunite Johnson with writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed him in 2018’s Skyscraper and 2016’s Central Intelligence.

“This is big and exciting,” Johnson wrote on Twitter of the film’s move to Netflix, highlighting how the streaming service would help turn Red Notice into “a true global event movie watched and enjoyed by the world – at the exact same time.”

Red Notice will be both Johnson and Gadot’s first big project with Netflix. Johnson previously starred in Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, which is slated to premiere on the streaming service later this year.

Under Universal, Red Notice was slated to premiere on November 13, 2020. Deadline reports that the film – which takes place in multiple countries – will now begin production in 2020.