Ryan Reynolds reacts brilliantly as ‘Joker’ beats ‘Deadpool’ to become highest R-rated movie ever

"R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to..."

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has shared his unique congratulations as Joker overtakes the film to become the biggest R-rated movie of all time.

It was revealed that the film was set to claim the record earlier this week, surpassing Deadpool’s $783 million at the box office.

“R-Rated box office congratulatory posts aren’t like the ones you’re used to…” Reynolds tweeted, along with a photo of Arthur Fleck on the iconic staircase from the new film.

The Joker’s name on the edited poster is changed to “you motherf*cker” and is joined by nicknames lifted from the other highest grossing R-rated movies in history, including Neo (The Matrix), Pennywise (It), The Wolfpack (The Hangover) and Mr Grey (50 Shades Of Grey).

Fans have also been reacting to the news, with one asking: “How many Joker references are we getting in Deadpool 3?”

Joker is already creating waves around the world following its release, with demonstrators in Lebanon turning Joaquin Phoenix’s character into a symbol of protest, painting their faces in the instantly recognisable style of the villain.

The now-iconic staircase shown in Reynolds’ tweet that The Joker dances down in the new film is also becoming somewhat of a tourist attraction in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Yesterday (October 25), Phoenix revealed that what he believed to be “one of the best” scenes from Joker was cut, while the film’s cinematographer Lawrence Sher has put one of the film’s biggest mysteries to bed.