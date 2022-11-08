Ryan Reynolds recalls traumatic experience on Korea’s ‘Masked Singer’: “I was in hell”

Ryan Reynolds has opened up about his “traumatic” experience on the Korean version of The Masked Singer.

Appearing on US morning show Today, the actor recalled the time, while promoting Deadpool 2 in 2018, he dressed as a unicorn and sang a rendition of ‘Tomorrow’ from the musical Annie.

“I’ve been doing this job a long time, and when you go on these international tours, you start to say, ‘What’s the weirdest show we can go on?'” said Reynolds.

“This was before The Masked Singer was in the US. So they said, ‘They have this show called [King of] Mask Singer, which is huge in South Korea,'” he explained. “I said, ‘Lord, we’re doing this show. We have to do that show.'”

He continued: “At the time, no Westerner had been on that show before, so it was a big surprise when I lost the mask.”

However, Reynolds claimed that his experience was far from enjoyable, admitting that he wasn’t fully prepared.

“What’s crazy is, I was in actual hell,” he said. “When I was there, I was like, ‘Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible! I don’t even know this song, I don’t know how to do this. It was traumatic.”

Back in February this year, the actor opened up about his struggles with anxiety, admitting he feels like he has “two parts” of his personality.

“I’ve had anxiety my whole life really,” he told CBS’ Sunday Morning. “And you know, I feel like I have two parts of my personality, that one takes over when that happens.”

Giving an example, the actor detailed how he would be overcome with nerves before appearing on a chat show, only for the calmer side of personality to take over “as soon as that curtain opens”.

Reynolds will next be seen alongside Will Ferrell in Apple‘s Spirited, a comedy-musical version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.