Ryan Reynolds shares birthday message for Will Ferrell with ‘Step Brothers’ nod

Ryan Reynolds has shared a 55th birthday message for Will Ferrell with a nod to the latter’s film Step Brothers.

Posting on his TikTok page over the weekend, the Deadpool actor shared a clip of himself awkwardly holding back on when to start singing while ‘Por Ti Volaré’ plays in the background, writing: “Happy birthday, Will Ferrell!!!”.

The clip alludes to a famous singing scene in the 2008 film where Ferrell’s character Brennan Huff takes to the stage with his stepbrother Dale (John C. Reilly) and performs the song.

Last year, Ferrell and Reynolds teamed up for a TikTok harmony, the pair undertaking the ‘Grace Kelly’ trend while working on their Christmas film Spirited last year.

“Late to the ‘Grace Kelly’ TikTok trend but WAY early for our Christmas movie musical,” Reynolds wrote at the time.

Spirited, which will stream on Apple TV+, has been described as a modern musical reimagining of Charles Dickens’ 1843 story A Christmas Carol.

Reynolds will play Ebenezer Scrooge, while Ferrell is set to star as the Ghost of Christmas Present. Octavia Spencer takes on the role of one of Reynolds’ “good-natured co-workers”, with Sunita Mani playing the Ghost of Christmas Past.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Reynolds opened up about his struggles with anxiety, saying he feels like he has “two parts” of his personality.

“I’ve had anxiety my whole life really,” he told CBS’ Sunday Morning. “And you know, I feel like I have two parts of my personality, that one takes over when that happens.”

He continued: “When I would go out on, like, Letterman, back in the day, I was nervous. But I remember I’d be standing backstage before the curtain would open, and I would think to myself, ‘I’m gonna die. I’m literally gonna die here. The curtain’s gonna open and I’m just gonna be, I’m just gonna be a symphony of vomit,’ just, like, something horrible’s gonna happen!

“But as soon as that curtain opens – and this happens in my work a lot too – it’s like this little guy takes over,” he added. “And he’s like, ‘I got this. You’re cool.’ I feel, like, my heart rate drop, and my breathing calm, and I just sort of go out and I’m this different person. And I leave that interview going, ‘God, I’d love to be that guy!’”