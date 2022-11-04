Ryan Reynolds trolls Nick Cannon after he announces his 11th baby

Ryan Reynolds has trolled Nick Cannon after the comedian and rapper announced he was expecting his 11th child.

It comes after model Alyssa Scott recently shared some maternity photos on her Instagram account.

News of Scott and Cannon’s baby prompted Reynolds to quip: “We’re gonna need a bigger bottle”, alongside a tweet from People magazine.

It’s unclear whether the Deadpool actor meant baby bottle or a liquor bottle.

We’re gonna need a bigger bottle. https://t.co/B5QuwUscCN — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 3, 2022

The duo previously starred in a Father’s Day advert for Reynolds’ Aviation gin in which they joked about making a cocktail called ‘The Vasectomy’.

After making the drink, Reynolds told Cannon that he’d “take it from here, I have three kids.”

In response, Cannon caused Reynolds to spit his drink out as he proclaimed: “I have eight.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds and Rob McElhenney recently recorded their colonoscopies to raise cancer awareness as part of the Lead From Behind initiative.

The pair – who own Wrexham AFC football club together – shared a video for the colon cancer awareness initiative and discussed their motivations for making their procedures public.

They also recently teamed up on new FX documentary Welcome To Wrexham, which revolves around their takeover of the Welsh football club.

Elsewhere, Reynolds recently confirmed Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, which is scheduled to be released on September 6, 2024.

Back in June, Deadpool 3 writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese assured fans that the R-rated franchise won’t be “Disneyfied”, following Disney‘s acquisition of 20th Century Fox.