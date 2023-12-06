Ryan Reynolds trolls Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s ‘Renaissance’ Instagram post

Ryan Reynolds trolled wife Blake Lively by editing himself into a picture of her with Taylor Swift at Beyoncé‘s Renaissance film premiere last week.

The Gossip Girl actor and pop star attended the premiere for Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in London on Thursday (November 30), where the pair were photographed together.

Both Lively and Swift shared a version of the snap to Instagram, which shows Lively hugging the ‘Eras’ star from behind on a sofa together.

Advertisement

The famously comedic Reynolds took the opportunity to edit the image so his face and Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce featured in the photograph instead.

“I feel like I should remember this,” the Deadpool actor joked on his Instagram stories over the weekend.

Ryan Reynolds hilariously trolls Travis Kelce in a photoshopped picture of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively at the London premiere of 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.' He captioned the fan edit, "I feel like I should remember this." 🔗: https://t.co/hpGDLd34oR pic.twitter.com/I5D2xlUz38 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 4, 2023

The original photo was shared by Swift over the weekend, who captioned her post: “Got invited to London by The Queen…Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is in theaters now!!”

In October, Lively and Reynolds were seen attending a Kansas City Chiefs game with Swift, though at the time Swift and NFL star Kelce’s relationship was still just a rumour.

After the premiere Lively praised both Swift and Beyoncé for “aligning” women rather than “dividing” them.

Advertisement

“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another,” she wrote, alongside photos of herself with the pair.

“It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception. Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing.”

“All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom,” she joked. “There’s space for us all.”

Swift’s attendance at the London premiere returned the favour after Beyoncé went to Swift’s own premiere for her The Eras Tour film.

Beyoncé also hosted a Los Angeles premiere for her film at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on November 25, where Destiny’s Child briefly reunited.

This week, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé took $21million (£17million) in its opening weekend in North America alone. However, the box office stats fell short of Swift’s own movie.

Elsewhere, Swift has confirmed that her Eras Tour concert film will be getting a digital online release very soon.