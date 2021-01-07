Sacha Baron Cohen almost pranked the “MyPillow Guy” in ‘Borat’ sequel

Sacha Baron Cohen almost pranked Trump supporter and “MyPillow Guy” Mike Lindell in the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The follow-up to the 2006 mockumentary, poked fun at a number of public figures including Trump’s lawyer and former New York mayor, Rudy Giuliani.

Now, according to movie producer and co-writer Anthony Hines, Baron Cohen nearly entrapped Lindell, who is the CEO of MyPillow Inc, with pillows.

“We had this crazy idea to do a socially distanced interview with Mike Lindell and Borat’s daughter, and since we couldn’t do it indoors, we’d do it in the edge of the woods or some kind of wasteland,” Hines told Variety.

“There would be a mattress there with a load of MyPillow products and Borat would find Mike Lindell at the edge of the woods in a bed with his daughter. The MyPillow guy would then have to explain what the hell was going on. That was just one harebrained alternative to the [Giuliani] scene that ended up in the movie.”

Meanwhile, Baron Cohen recently revealed that his controversial character will never return.

“I brought Borat out because of Trump,” he said. “There was a purpose to this movie, and I don’t really see the purpose to doing it again.

“So yeah, he’s locked away in the cupboard.”

He also took to Twitter to ask for Trump’s permanent ban from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google following yesterday’s attack on the US Capitol building.

“Hey Mark Zuckerberg, Jack [Dorsey], Susan Wojcicki, and Sundar Pichai, Donald Trump just incited a violent attack on American democracy,” Baron Cohen wrote in a tweet.

“Is that FINALLY enough for you to act?! It’s time to ban Donald Trump from your platforms once and for all!”

Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have since been suspended “indefinitely”, or at least until Joe Biden replaces him as president on January 20.