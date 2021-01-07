Sacha Baron Cohen has called for executives at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Google to permanently ban Donald Trump from their platforms.

The Borat actor returned to Twitter for the first time in 2021 in response to yesterday’s riots at the US Capitol building led by Trump supporters (January 6) protesting the certification of Joe Biden‘s election victory in Congress.

“Hey Mark Zuckerberg, Jack [Dorsey], Susan Wojcicki, and Sundar Pichai, Donald Trump just incited a violent attack on American democracy,” Baron Cohen wrote in a tweet. “Is that FINALLY enough for you to act?! It’s time to ban Donald Trump from your platforms once and for all!”

Hey Mark Zuckerberg, @jack, @SusanWojcicki and @sundarpichai — Donald Trump just incited a violent attack on American democracy. Is that FINALLY enough for you to act?! It's time to ban Donald Trump from your platforms once and for all! pic.twitter.com/4oWoiMu0eC — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 6, 2021

Advertisement

Donald Trump’s Twitter and Facebook accounts were suspended for 12 hours overnight in response to the riots, but have since been reinstated.

Baron Cohen went on to address Twitter by saying that suspending Trump for 12 hours was “not good enough”. He added: “This is your chance to finally defend democracy.”

“Facebook and Twitter giving Trump a little time out is NOT ENOUGH,” Baron Cohen continued. “Trump instigated an act of domestic terrorism against America. Facebook and Twitter have banned other extremists PERMANENTLY. They must ban Trump PERMANENTLY. NOW!”

Facebook and Twitter giving Trump a little time out is NOT ENOUGH. Trump instigated an act of domestic terrorism against America. Facebook and Twitter have banned other extremists PERMANENTLY. They must ban Trump PERMANENTLY. NOW!#BanTrumpSaveDemocracy — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 7, 2021

Baron Cohen recently said that his controversial character Borat is unlikely to ever return to screens, explaining that he “brought Borat out because of Trump.”

Advertisement

He added: “There was a purpose to this movie, and I don’t really see the purpose to doing it again. So yeah, he’s locked away in the cupboard.”

In a three-star review of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, NME said: “There are still scenes of stunning impropriety, but they are fewer in number. It’s strange to say, given Twitter’s perpetual state of indignation, but a lot of what Borat says in this movie won’t seem scandalous.”