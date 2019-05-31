Sacha Baron Cohen says Pamela Anderson’s ‘Borat’ kidnap scene led to her divorce from Kid Rock

The 2006 film featured the comedian's Kazakhstani character 'kidnapping' the actress

Sacha Baron Cohen has claimed that his film Borat played a major role in Pamela Anderson‘s divorce from Kid Rock after it featured the former Baywatch actress taking part in a ‘kidnap’ scene.

Baron Cohen’s 2006 mockumentary Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan culminated with the titular character ‘kidnapping’ Anderson during a meet-and-greet fan signing session at a Virgin Megastore in an attempt to make her his wife back in Kazakhstan.

That infamous scene was recalled by Baron Cohen for a new episode of The Daily Beast‘s ‘The Last Laugh’ podcast, where he revealed that Anderson was “the only person in on that movie, yes – otherwise, it would have been [a] kidnapping.”

Calling Anderson “amazingly brave,” Baron Cohen said that the actress “lost two things” on the day of filming: “One, she lost a tiny bit of bone from her jaw, and secondly, she lost a husband.”

Anderson and Kid Rock filed for divorce a few weeks after the release of Borat in November 2006, with the two reportedly having a fierce argument following a preview screening of the movie at the home of then-president of Universal Pictures Ron Meyer.

Baron Cohen told ‘The Last Laugh’ podcast that he texted Anderson after that screening. “’How did it go? What did he think?’” he messaged, before Anderson replied that she and Rock were getting divorced. When Baron Cohen asked her why, she replied, “The movie.”

“And I thought it was a joke but then a few weeks later they got divorced and they put as a reason for divorce, Borat,” Baron Cohen added. He then joked: “I think they were a fantastic couple, so it’s a shame. Much better than Julian Assange or whoever she dated later on.”

Baron Cohen reprised Borat for a segment on the US chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in November for a satirical sketch on “election tampering”.