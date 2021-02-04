Sacha Baron Cohen has joked that he’ll hire Rudy Giuliani to contest the results of the Golden Globes awards if Borat 2 and The Trial of the Chicago 7 don’t win.

The actor, who reprised his titular role in the second Borat film last year and starred in Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama as Abbie Hoffman, responded to the nominations yesterday (February 3).

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled that the Hollywood Foreign Press has recognized both The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Baron Cohen said in a statement obtained by IndieWire.

“These nominations are a tribute to the talented creative teams that led and supported both films from inception to this moment.”

Sacha Baron Cohen was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Chicago 7 and Best Actor for Borat, while his co-star Maria Bakalova was nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Chicago 7 was nominated for five awards in total, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Original Song.

“I especially want to congratulate the visionary of Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin, and Borat’s Tutar, the incredible Maria Bakalova,” Baron Cohen continued.

“These two films are different, but they share a common theme – sometimes we have to protest injustice with our own farce. Thank you to the HFPA for this ridiculous amount of nominations.

Poking fun at Giuliani, who has been at the centre of Borat‘s publicity campaign, the actor added: “I’m so honored – and in the event that we don’t win, I promise to hire Rudy Giuliani to contest the results.”

The nominations for this year’s Golden Globes awards were released yesterday – here’s everything you need to know about this year’s line-up.