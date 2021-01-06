Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen says he believes his controversial character will never return to screens.

Cohen released Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a follow-up to the 2006 mockumentary, in October via Amazon Prime Video.

Now, in a new interview with Variety, Cohen has seemingly confirmed that there will be no further future for the character.

“I brought Borat out because of Trump,” he said. “There was a purpose to this movie, and I don’t really see the purpose to doing it again.

“So yeah, he’s locked away in the cupboard.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cohen questioned his own sanity in terms of how he put himself in difficult situations for the new film, saying: “There were moments in making this movie where I thought, why the hell am I doing this?

“This is illogical. You think, am I mad? Have I got something deeply wrong with me?”

Earlier this week Maria Bakalova, who played Borat’s daughter Tutar in the recently released sequel, said it was her “duty” to complete the film’s controversial scene featuring Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Bakalova posed as a journalist in order to interview Giuliani for the scene. After completing the interview, the two then retreated to a hotel room before Borat burst in.

Asked to explain the scene in a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, Bakalova said: “I knew who [Giuliani] was. I was afraid because Rudy is a lawyer, and he is the president’s lawyer. I am not an American and don’t know about American politics.

“But I knew that as an actor, it was my duty to do this scene to save the movie. I also knew that I wasn’t alone in the room because Sacha was hiding there. I knew that if something happened, I could make my exit.”

In a three-star review of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, NME said: “There are still scenes of stunning impropriety, but they are fewer in number. It’s strange to say, given Twitter’s perpetual state of indignation, but a lot of what Borat says in this movie won’t seem scandalous.”