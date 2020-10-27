Sacha Baron Cohen says he wore a bulletproof vest while filming ‘Borat 2’

Sacha Baron Cohen has said he wore a bulletproof vest while filming Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The Borat actor explained how he took the precautions when attending a gun rally for a scene which sees him singing a song about coronavirus called ‘The Wuhan Flu’.

“Word got out that it was me and then the organizers and a lot of people in the crowd, got very angry,” Cohen explained on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “They tried to storm the stage. Luckily for me I had hired the security so it took them a while to actually storm the stage.”

He then explained how an angry mob followed him off the stage, after Colbert played footage of the incident. “It’s fairly rare. It happens occasionally,” Cohen said. This was the first movie where I had to wear a bulletproof vest. One of the guys who stormed the stage went for his pistol.”

Sacha Baron Cohen also recalled his experience of interviewing Donald Trump years ago, as Ali G. “Well I’m sure when he was hanging out with his good friend Jeffrey Epstein, they probably spent a lot of their time talking about how creepy I am and yes, I am a professional phoney like him,” Cohen said, explaining how Trump allegedly was npt aware that he was Ali G during their interview.

“Publicly he will say, ‘I was the only guy ever who saw through it.’ He didn’t see through the interview. He answered all the questions completely normally,” Cohen said.

Reviewing Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, NME said: “There are still scenes of stunning impropriety, but they are fewer in number. It’s strange to say, given Twitter’s perpetual state of indignation, but a lot of what Borat says in this movie won’t seem scandalous.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is out now.