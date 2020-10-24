News Film News

Sacha Baron Cohen says it was “pretty clear to us” what Rudy Giuliani did in new ‘Borat’ film

"It is what it is. He did what he did"

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Borat 2
Borat Sagdiyev returns, 14 years after he first embarrassed his country. Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Sacha Baron Cohen has said that it was “pretty clear” what Rudy Giuliani did a much-talked about scene from the new Borat film, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Giuliani, 76, appears in a controversial scene with actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Baron Cohen’s daughter in the movie sequel which was released yesterday (October 23) on Amazon Prime Video.

Bakalova poses as a 15-year-old journalist interviewing Giuliani, who is Donald Trump’s lawyer, about the US president’s COVID-19 response. The former New York City mayor is filmed in an allegedly inappropriate position before Baron Cohen’s character barges in on them to end the interview. Giuliani has called the scene a “complete fabrication”.

In a new interview with Good Morning America, Baron Cohen said: “If the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms.”

He added: “I urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is. He did what he did. And make your own mind up…It was pretty clear to us.”

Borat
Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat in ‘Subsequent Moviefilm’. Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Yesterday, a new clip was released in which Borat defended Giuliani. “I here to defend America’s Mayor, Rudolph Giuliani,” Borat remarks at the start of the not-so-serious video.

“What was an innocent sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media. I warn you: anyone else try this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his su-penis.”

In a three star review of Borat: Subsequent Movie FilmNME said: “Borat’s return, then, is for the fans. Those who still wail “Is nice!” when clinking pint glasses in the pub. The kind of person who might wear a mankini to a music festival. That guy in school who shouted “Wa wa wee wa!” every time he found a penny on the playground.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, but many will have been expecting more.”

