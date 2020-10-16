‘Saint Maud’ director Rose Glass explains the film’s stunning final shot

Saint Maud director Rose Glass has broken down the stunning final shot from the lauded new horror film.

Note: heavy spoilers for Saint Maud ahead in the rest of this article.

Glass’ directorial debut concerns live-in nurse Maud (played by Morfydd Clark), who becomes obsessed with the idea that she has to save the soul of new client Amanda.

Maud, who is hearing messages from God – which may or may not be delusional – ends up killing Amanda, believing she’s saved her soul in the process. The film ends with Maud pouring propane above herself, and burning to death before the credits roll.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Glass broke down the intense ending of the film. “I always wanted the film to work on both levels, and you could interpret your way throughout [but] at what point does faith become a delusion?” she said. “I know, for me personally, I have respect throughout the film that she’s got her truth and the way that she’s seeing things.

“Maybe some of that is kind of a genuine relationship with God, which maybe then descends into something more unhealthy, or maybe it was psychosis in the beginning.

Glass added: “As far as I’m concerned, by that point at the end of the film, she’s obviously got to such a dangerous point where, regardless of what you think is going on, she’s not capable to take care of herself, and she’s in a really dangerous situation.

“To me, regardless of her relationship with God, this is obviously a young woman who needed help way before this.”

The director went on to say she believes it would “seem like a cop out to not have an ending like that,” adding: “Her life got to a pretty bad place by now. There are real-life consequences to things like this, there is only so far you can take the perspective of ‘Oh, everyone has their truth and everyone has their opinion’.”

Reviewing Saint Maud, NME called the film “the new saviour of cinema,” writing: “Glass’ debut marks the arrival of a must-watch filmmaker, one who could well prove to be a defining voice in the future of British horror.

“Clark, too, proves that she’s up there with our finest young actors – which bodes well for Amazon’s anticipated The Lord Of The Rings series, in which she plays a young Galadriel. As Saint Maud‘s poster rightly warns, your saviour is coming. Be ready.”