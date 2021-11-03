Salma Hayek on Harvey Weinstein: “He would scream, ‘I didn’t hire you to look ugly!'”

Salma Hayek has claimed Harvey Weinstein criticised her appearance while making biopic Frida.

The actor, who previously wrote a piece in 2017 for the New York Times recounting her sexual harassment experiences with the disgraced film producer, said she was insulted by him while making the 2002 biopic of artist Frida Kahlo.

Asked by The Guardian whether she normalised Weinstein’s bullying as a way to cope, Hayek said: “To a degree. And I did feel all right [when he bullied me]. OK, I would shake [afterwards] and it did depress me, but there was such a cartoon aspect about the whole thing.

“When he would call me up [during the making of Frida] and scream, ‘Why do you have a [monobrow] and moustache? I didn’t hire you to look ugly!’ I was like, ‘But didn’t you ever look at a picture of Frida Kahlo?’ If a man was playing Cyrano de Bergerac, he wouldn’t say, ‘What’s with the nose?'”

In the New York Times article, Hayek claimed Weinstein never assaulted her because she was friends with people like Robert Rodriguez, George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino.

Asked about these claims, Hayek said: “Also I was very strong.

“I didn’t just say no. I’m a force to be recognised. He never saw me weak. It’s not that I’m not afraid, but you’re not going to see it. I can be almost intimidating in my calm strength, you know?”

She later stated Weinstein was “not the first or last one” who treated her the same way, describing the issue in Hollywood as “systematic”.

In 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted for counts of rape and sexual assault.

Hayek earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress following her portrayal of Frida Kahlo, and is set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Chloe Zhao’s Eternals.