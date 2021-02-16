Salma Hayek has detailed her traumatic experience shooting a sex scene in Desperado.

The actress recalled feeling caught off guard when shooting her breakout film role as Carolina in Robert Rodriguez’s 1995 film, as the scene was not mentioned in the script.

Hayek told the Armchair Expert podcast that she agreed to do the scene with Antonio Banderas on a closed set as Rodriguez was her “bro” and producer Elizabeth Avellán was her “best friend” at the time.

“So, when we were going to start shooting, I started to sob,” Hayek explained, also adding that she kept saying to the others: “I don’t know that I can do it. I’m afraid.”

She added: “One of the things I was afraid of was Antonio — he was an absolute gentleman and so nice, and we’re still super close friends — but he was very free. It scared me that for him, it was like nothing. I started crying, and he was like, ‘Oh my God. You’re making me feel terrible.’ And I was so embarrassed that I was crying.”

Salma Hayek went on to say that Rodriguez and Banderas “were amazing” and that Rodriguez “never put pressure on me,” but that she found the scene difficult to shoot regardless.

“I was not letting go of the towel,” she said. “They would try to make me laugh. I would take it off for two seconds and start crying again. But we got through it. We did the best with what we could do at the time.”

“When you’re not you, then you can do it. But I keep thinking of my father and my brother,” Hayek explained. “And are they going to see it? And are they going to get teased? Guys don’t have that. Your father will be, ‘Yeah! That’s my son!'”