Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum to return for ‘Jurassic World 3’

Life finds a way...

Jurassic World 3 will reunite original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, it’s been confirmed.

According to Variety, Dern revealed her participation in the upcoming movie, as well as the return of Neill and Goldblum, at a screening of Battle at Big Rock, an eight-minute short film directed by Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow.

It follows on directly from 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which was directed by J.A. Bayona, and shows the dinosaurs wreaking havoc after escaping into the real world.

Trevorrow will be behind the camera for the upcoming third instalment, which begins production next year and also sees the return of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard once more.

Dern, Neill and Goldblum all appeared in the 1993 original movie directed by Steven Spielberg – which sparked the beginning of the $5 billion franchise.

Goldblum reprised his role as chaos theory expert Dr Ian Malcolm in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but Dern and Neill haven’t been seen as Dr Ellie Sattler and Dr Alan Grant since 2001’s Jurassic Park III.

Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow are returning as executive producers on the film once more and Pacific Rim: Uprising scribe Emily Carmichael has written the Jurassic World 3 screenplay with Trevorrow.

In a three star review of 2018’s Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, NME’s Olly Richards wrote: “Fallen Kingdom is, by some distance, the silliest Jurassic Park movie. The power struggle between nature and science, a key strand of the 1993 original’s DNA (the other strand was the struggle between being dinner and not being dinner), is barely a passing thought now.

“Any philosophical stuff is there to fill the gaps between dinosaur attacks . It is quite frequently eye-rollingly dumb, but it’s dumb fun, which makes all the difference.”