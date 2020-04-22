Sam Neill performs ukulele cover of ‘Uptown Funk’ from self-isolation

Sam Neill has shared a cover of ‘Uptown Funk’ on the ukulele on his Twitter page from self-isolation. Watch below.

The actor has been posting a number of short clips from his own coronavirus quarantine in New Zealand, including cooking classes and comedy sketches.

“Some songs just get you straight in the heart,” Neill says at the start of his video. “It was written by the great Mark Ronson, of course it was covered by the wonderful Bruno Mars.

“This is my version, I’ll try not to cry.”

UPTOWN FUNK GON’ GIVE IT TO YOU. While we are on the subject of lervvve… and remember stay put , stay safe ( BTW – have you watched COOKING WITH SAM yet ? ) Funky funky funky . pic.twitter.com/s7SFjhvoMt — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) April 22, 2020

Many celebrities have been taking to Twitter during the global lockdown to share recommendations or entertainment. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn shared a list of 54 “A+ Action Movies”, while Edgar Wright compiled a list of 100 favourite comedies.

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland also recently spoke of his hobbies during the pandemic as he started rearing live chickens, following a shortage of eggs in supermarkets.

Elsewhere, musicians around the world have been live-streaming gigs from home for fans. This culminated in Lady Gaga’s ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert, which raised $127 million to battle coronavirus by combining efforts from artists around the world including Sir Paul McCartney, The Killers, Ke$ha, Billie Eilish and more.

The NME review of the eight-hour show (six hours of pre-show, two of performance) said: “Rather than being given permission to smile, it would have been nice to have been offered more reasons to do so.”