Sam Raimi in line to direct ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel

Sam Raimi is reportedly in talks to direct the upcoming sequel to Doctor Strange.

The follow-up to the 2016 Marvel film, which starred Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular superhero, has been in pre-production for four years and carries the title Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The sequel’s original director, Scott Derrickson, left the project last month due to “creative differences” with Marvel over the direction of the movie. Derrickson will continue to serve as executive producer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Advertisement

Raimi, who directed the Spider-Man film trilogy between 2002 and 2007, is reportedly now the frontrunner to take the director’s chair, according to Variety.

Marvel offered no comment to Variety‘s report. Shooting on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to begin in May.

If hired, this will be Raimi’s first directing job since 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful. The filmmaker has moved into producing in the intervening years, working on such reboots as Evil Dead and Poltergeist.

In addition to Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is expected to feature Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Elizabeth Olsen. Rachel McAdams, however, will not reprise her role as Christine Palmer.