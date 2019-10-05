Sam Raimi teases new ‘Evil Dead’ movie produced by Bruce Campbell

"There's more Evil Dead coming"

Sam Raimi has revealed that there is a new Evil Dead movie on the way and it will be produced by the franchise’s longtime lead Bruce Campbell.

Speaking with fans at this week’s New York Comic-Con while promoting the upcoming reboot of The Grudge, Raimi was asked about the current status of the Evil Dead series.

“There’s more Evil Dead coming,” he teased, not revealing any specific plot details (via MovieWeb).

Raimi also told fans that Bruce Campbell – who played Ash in the original three movies and recent TV series Ash vs. Evil Dead – would be producing the next instalment, but wouldn’t be starring in it as he’s “tired of me throwing blood on him.” He also revealed that he wants the project to be directed by someone new.

Raimi’s horror franchise began in 1981 with The Evil Dead. It movie centres on a group of five friends who travel to a cabin in the woods. Once there, they discover a so-called “Book of the Dead” and unknowingly release some flesh-possessing demons.

The movie spawned two sequels – 1987’s The Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness in 1992. Bruce Campbell starred as lead character Ash in all three films.

A reboot was released in 2013 produced by Raimi and Campbell. It starred Jessica Lucas from Cloverfield, Red Riding Hood‘s Shiloh Fernandez and Jane Levy, star of U.S. sitcom Suburgatory.

The last outing for the franchise was a TV series titled Ash vs. Evil Dead that started in 2015 and ran for three seasons. It ended in 2018. Soon after, Campbell retired from playing Ash in any more live-action projects, though he continues to voice the character in video game appearances.

