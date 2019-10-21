Sam Raimi to return to horror genre for first time in a decade

His as-yet-untitled new movie will follow 2009's 'Drag Me To Hell'

Sam Raimi is set to return to the horror genre for the first time in a decade, it has been revealed.

The director last made a horror flick with 2009’s Drag Me To Hell, and will return soon with a new as-yet-untitled movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Raimi will produce the new film alongside writers Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, who wrote 2009’s reboot of Friday the 13th.

There aren’t many details yet of what to expect from the film, but THR learns from sources that it will play out something like “Misery meets Cast Away”.