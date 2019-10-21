Sam Raimi to return to horror genre for first time in a decade
His as-yet-untitled new movie will follow 2009's 'Drag Me To Hell'
Sam Raimi is set to return to the horror genre for the first time in a decade, it has been revealed.
The director last made a horror flick with 2009’s Drag Me To Hell, and will return soon with a new as-yet-untitled movie.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Raimi will produce the new film alongside writers Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, who wrote 2009’s reboot of Friday the 13th.
There aren’t many details yet of what to expect from the film, but THR learns from sources that it will play out something like “Misery meets Cast Away”.
Speaking of the new project, Raimi said: “I am thrilled to be reunited with Columbia Pictures and reteaming with [Sony Motion Picture Group president] Sanford [Panitch] and [Columbia executive vp production] Ange [Giannetti],” Raimi said Friday in a statement. “I have been a fan of Shannon and Swift and we have found the perfect adventure to share with the world.”
Along with Drag Me To Hell, Raimi directed the Tobey Maguire era of Spider-Man trilogy. Back in 2015, Raimi admitted he “messed up plenty” his 2007 film Spider-Man 3, the final film in the Maguire-starring trilogy.
Earlier this month, the director teased his new Bruce Campbell-produced ‘Evil Dead’ movie.