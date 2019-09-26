Amazon enlists Samuel L. Jackson to voice Alexa

Hey Alexa, what does Marcellus Wallace look like?

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the many celebrities who’ve lent their voices to the new and improved version of Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa.

During the company’s annual Amazon Device event held in Seattle, Washington yesterday (September 26), the tech giant announced a slew of updates to its Alexa device, which included a new artificial intelligence feature that speaks in celebrity voices, Variety reported. Jackson is the first star to voice the digital assistant, with more big names to be unveiled later on.

According to Amazon’s description of Jackson’s “voice pack”, users can choose whether they’d like the Hollywood icon to use clean or explicit language. It adds that Jackson will be able to tell jokes, play music and report on weather conditions, though he is unable to assist with shopping, lists, reminders or skills.

Jackson’s voice feature can be purchased on Amazon now at an introductory price of £$0.80 ($0.99). Check out a video of Jackson recording Alexa voiceovers below:

On the acting front, Jackson has reportedly joined the ninth installment of the Saw franchise. The Marvel actor is set to star opposite Chris Rock, who will also produce the upcoming horror flick.