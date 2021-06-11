Samuel L. Jackson lists his top five Samuel L. Jackson films

Samuel L. Jackson has listed his top five films that he’s appeared in, and only one from Quentin Tarantino has made the cut.

The actor, speaking on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, openly admitted to watching his own films. He also voiced suspicion about actors who say that they don’t.

“Some actors lie to you about that. They watch their movies,” Jackson said. “It’s a ‘watch me’ business, that’s why we’re here.”

He continued: “If I’m channel surfing and I haven’t found anything I want to watch, or not specifically looking for something, and I pass something I’m in, I stop and watch it.”

Despite appearing in some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, from Star Wars to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seemed that the late 1990s were a high point in Jackson’s career based on the films that he listed as his favourite.

See his top five films below:

The Long Kiss Goodnight

A Time to Kill

Jackie Brown

Red Violin One

Eight Seven

You can watch Jackson’s chat with Colbert below:

The actor also confirmed his favourite films that he hasn’t appeared in: The Raid, The Godfather, Hard Boiled, Hoodlum, and The Berlin File.

Jackson, who has more than 190 screen credits, will next appear in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard opposite Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek.

He will return to the MCU as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion, which is currently filming. The six-part series will see Jackson’s Fury team up with Captain Marvel co-star Ben Mendelsohn, who returns as Talos. Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir have also boarded the project.