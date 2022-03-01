Samuel L Jackson says he should have won an Oscar for ‘Pulp Fiction’

Samuel L Jackson has said he thinks he should have won an Oscar for his role in Pulp Fiction.

The actor, who played Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film, recently told The Times he thinks he “should have won that one”, which went to Martin Landau for his role in Ed Wood.

He went on to say he thinks Black actors tend to win at the Academy Awards “for doing despicable shit on screen”.

“I guess Black folk usually win for doing despicable shit on screen,” he said. “Like Denzel [Washington] for being a horrible cop in Training Day. All the great stuff he did in uplifting roles like Malcolm X? No – we’ll give it to this motherfucker.”

Jackson also said he believed he should have been nominated for his role in Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever, although the award went to Jack Palance that year instead.

Pulp Fiction remains the only film Samuel L Jackson has been nominated for an Oscar for, and he is yet to win one.

“So maybe I should have won one,” he continued. “But Oscars don’t move the comma on your cheque — it’s about getting asses in seats and I’ve done a good job of doing that.”

In the same interview, Samuel L Jackson recently responded to Joe Rogan’s use of the N-word in several episodes of his podcast.

“He is saying nobody understood the context when he said it,” the Pulp Fiction actor told The Times, after which he rolled his eyes, according to the interviewer.

“But he shouldn’t have said it. It’s not the context, dude – it’s that he was comfortable doing it. Say you’re sorry because you want to keep your money, but you were having fun and you say you did it because it was entertaining.”