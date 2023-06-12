Samuel L. Jackson’s unimpressed reaction to losing Tony award goes viral

The 76th annual Tony Awards were held last night (June 11), and Samuel L. Jackson‘s unimpressed reaction to losing has gone viral.
Jackson was nominated in the Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Play category for his role in The Piano Lesson – a Broadway play by his wife LaTanya Richardson.
After Jackson was beaten to the award by Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt), cameras panned to the distinctly unimpressed look on his face.
Jackson, who also appeared to give an eye-roll at missing out on the award, has now become an immediate meme.
“Samuel L. Jackson does not have a good non-winner face. I’m sure his eye roll will be a meme,” one wrote, with another adding: “Samuel L. Jackson looked like Nick Fury after realising he didn’t win his category.”
Samuel L. Jackson does not have good non-winner face. I’m sure his eye roll will be a meme. #TonyAwards
— Mindy Benson (@MindyBe) June 12, 2023
Samuel L. Jackson looked like Nick Fury after realizing he didn't win his category. #TonyAwards
— The Vibe With Ky (@TheVibeWithKy) June 12, 2023
oh my god samuel l jackson’s face
— latina bertie wooster (@shortzendaya) June 12, 2023
Samuel L. Jackson’s face is taking me out for some reason! 😂 #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/96QBVnJDKY
— charlie wilson fan club president. (@travisfromdabk_) June 12, 2023
wow samuel l. jackson DOES NOT want to be at the tony’s
— nic💞 (@nicoleybrooke) June 12, 2023
Last year, it was revealed that Samuel L. Jackson is the most profitable actor in Hollywood, according to a new study.
The research, conducted by TicketSource, accumulated the lifetime movie revenue at the US domestic box office of the biggest Hollywood actors of the past 25 years to work out the most profitable.
With a total of $5.7billion from 63 movies in total, Jackson is pinned as the most profitable actor in Hollywood. Robert Downey Jr. is in second place with 5.4billion from 43 movies, followed by Scarlett Johansson with 5.2billion from 32 movies.
Jackson also recently pushed back against Quentin Tarantino’s claim that Marvel actors are “not movie stars”.
The actor, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU and has frequently collaborated with Tarantino in the past, addressed the director’s recent comments on an episode of The View (via Entertainment Weekly).
“It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?” Jackson said. “That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars.