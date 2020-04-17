San Diego Comic-Con has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

San Diego Comic-Con has become the latest high-profile event to be cancelled for the first time in its 50 year history due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The massive annual entertainment and comic book convention, which is attended by over 167,000 people, was due to take place from July 23 to July 26. The next edition will now take place in 2021, from July 22 to July 25.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

Those with badges for this year’s now-cancelled edition will be able to either request a refund or transfer them to next year’s Comic-Con, while those who have booked accommodation via the event’s hotels partner onPeak will be automatically refunded.

The worlds of film and television have been hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic and its impact, which has seen high profile comic book films like Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow have their release dates postponed.

The next instalment in the James Bond franchise No Time To Die was the first major film to have its release delayed, with an April 2 premiere pushed back to November.

Television shows have had to suspend filming due to the outbreak, including Disney+’s TV series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Fargo.