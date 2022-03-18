Sandra Bullock opens up about taking a break from acting

Sandra Bullock has opened up about taking a break from acting in a new interview.

Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning, Bullock said she wanted to take a break from acting “for a while” to focus on raising her children.

During the conversation, which will air this weekend, Bullock says that her “work in front of the camera needs to take a pause…until I don’t feel like I feel now when I’m in front of a camera” (via Entertainment Weekly).

Advertisement

When asked how she felt, the actor replied: “I want to be at home. So I’m not doing anyone any favours who’s investing in a project if I’m saying, ‘I just want to be at home.’ Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing.”

Bullock’s upcoming film, The Lost City,, is set for release on March 25. When asked if it was going to be her last for a time in the interview, Bullock replied:”For a while, yeah. And I don’t know what a while is. I don’t know what that is.”

Bullock’s full interview will air on CBS Sunday Morning, at 9am ET/PT (5pm BST), Sunday.

You can see a clip from the interview here:

Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock talks about taking a break from acting, being a mother and her latest film, “The Lost City,” in an interview with @thattracysmith this #CBSSundayMorning pic.twitter.com/cHt7ENL0qG — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) March 17, 2022

Bullock also spoke about her decision to leave acting for a time to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week. In that interview, she said: “I need to be in the place that makes me happiest. I take my job very seriously when I’m at work, and it’s [a 24/7 job]. And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.”

Advertisement

Her next movie action-comedy Bullet Train, is slated for release in July. However, Bullet Train was filmed before The Lost City, making the latter her final project for the time being.