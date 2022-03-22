NewsFilm News

Sandra Bullock says she’s “still embarrassed” by ‘Speed 2’

By Ella Kemp
Sandra Bullock (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sandra Bullock says she’s “still embarrassed” to have starred in Speed 2.

The actor recently reflected on the notorious sequel in a new interview with TooFab, saying it “makes no sense” as a concept.

“That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around, that I know of,” Bullock said of the film, saying she doesn’t know of anyone who has since enjoyed the film after rewatching.

“I’m still embarrassed I was in it,” she added. “I’ve been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.”

At the end of last year, Bullock’s Speed co-star Keanu Reeves explained why he turned down the sequel.

“At the time I didn’t respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner?” he told Graham Norton.

“I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right.”

Meanwhile, Sandra Bullock recently revealed she intends on taking a break from acting “for a while” to focus on raising her children.

Bullock said that her “work in front of the camera needs to take a pause…until I don’t feel like I feel now when I’m in front of a camera” (via Entertainment Weekly).

When asked how she felt, the actor replied: “I want to be at home. So I’m not doing anyone any favours who’s investing in a project if I’m saying, ‘I just want to be at home.’ Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing.”

