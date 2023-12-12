Sandworms head into battle in new ‘Dune: Part Two’ trailer

A new trailer has been released for Dune: Part Two – check out the clip above.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the upcoming follow-up adapts the second half of Frank Herbert’s novel, as Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) joins forces with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to take revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

As shown in the trailer, the sequel promises to lean more heavily on action, with shots showing the Fremen riding the sandworms into the large-scale conflict.

There are also glimpses at the new cast additions, including Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan and Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV.

Other returning cast members include Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

According to a screenshot shared from a Japanese film rating organisation (via TotalFilm), Dune: Part Two is set to be Villeneuve’s longest film to date at two hours and 46 minutes. This is 11 minutes longer than the original Dune and three minutes longer than Blade Runner 2049.

Earlier this year, Villeneuve expressed his hopes of making a third film in the series based on the follow-up novel, Dune Messiah. “I will say, there are words on paper,” he teased in an interview with Empire.

If he does make a third film, the director said it would be his last in the world of Arrakis, adding: “After that the books become more… esoteric.”

In a four-star review of the original Dune, NME wrote: “After two hours and 35 minutes, Dune‘s lack of closure feels irksome to say the least.

“The average cinemagoer might not have realised they need to come back for another round – and there’s little about Dune‘s marketing to help them twig. That said, the sheer ambition on display here means you get plenty of bang for your buck.“

Dune: Part Two is released in cinemas on March 1, 2024.