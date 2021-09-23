Saoirse Ronan says her Lady Macbeth was inspired by Kim and Kanye

Saoirse Ronan has credited Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as the inspiration for her stage interpretation of Lady Macbeth.

The Lady Bird actor will be making her theatre debut in London as the Shakespearian character opposite the Scottish actor James McArdle as Macbeth.

“We keep thinking about Macbeth and Lady Macbeth as like a Kim and Kanye situation,” told BBC News, “where there have been stages to their success and real kind of highs and lows.”

Advertisement

Ronan decided to reference Kardashian and West as she views them as “a modern power couple that is professional but also has tenderness and there is so much of their private life that we don’t know”.

In a modern twist on the play, the two lead actors have decided to call their onscreen aliases Susan and Neil Macbeth “because this is a domestic tragedy about a couple”.

Meanwhile, the first image from Ronan’s upcoming film See How They Run has been revealed.

The film is the feature debut from This Country‘s Tom George. It co-stars Sam Rockwell, David Oyelowo, Adrien Brody and Ruth Wilson.

Variety describes the film as “set on the West End of 1950s London, where plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. The film is set for theatrical release in the UK in 2022.

Advertisement

The Tragedy Of Macbeth is running at the Almeida Theatre from October 1 to November 20.