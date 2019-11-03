Sarah Jessica-Parker confirms original cast on board for ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel

The original Sanderson sisters are set to put a spell on you once more

Sarah Jessica-Parker appears to have confirmed that the original cast of 1993 cult comedy Hocus Pocus – Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and herself – have all agreed to star in the proposed sequel.

The former Sex and the City star posted a picture of the trio from the original film on Instagram on Friday (November 1). One fan asked the actor in the comments: ‘any chance of a sequel?!’

Jessica-Parker replied: ‘we have all said yes. Now we wait. X’

The news will come as a relief to fans of the original story, as there was previously some doubt as to whether Midler, Jessica-Parker and Najimy would appear in the new Hocus Pocus film – prompting a slew of unimpressed reactions on social media.

Based on a story by Mick Garris and David Kirschner, the original film followed a comedic trio of witches who are inadvertently resurrected by a boy struggling to fit in at his new hometown of Salem.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Bette Midler joked about waiting to be asked to reprise the role, expected to appear on streaming service Disney+. “I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse,” she quipped.

“We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because she is one of my favourite characters… I can’t wait to read the script. We’re gonna see what happens,” Midler said in the interview.

Najimy, who played Mary Sanderson in the original Hocus Pocus, said she hoped to at least do a cameo in the new project. “Here’s the honest answer: Sarah and Bette and I all have a million projects and things that we’re into, so I don’t know if they’re gonna offer us [roles]. I don’t know if the worlds are going to collide so that we could all three do it at the same time.

“But I’m happy that it’s happening, because the fans are really rabid and they really want it. If we’re not all available to star in it, I think it would be so great to do a cameo. I think that’d be really fun,” the actor added.