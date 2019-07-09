Sarah Jessica Parker opens up about “inappropriate behaviour” by “very big movie star”

The 'Sex And The City' star speaks out about the #MeToo campaign

Sarah Jessica Parker has spoken out for the first time about an “inappropriate incident” involving a “very big movie star”.

The Sex And The City star who was speaking about the #MeToo campaign in an interview on the NPR show Fresh Air did not name the star, but said she threatened to walk off set during an incident in the past.

“I think no matter how evolved or how modern I thought I was… I didn’t feel entirely in a position – no matter what my role was on set – I didn’t feel as powerful as the man who was behaving inappropriately,” she said.

“Which… strikes me as just stunning to say out loud, because there were plenty of occasions where it was happening and I was in a different position and I was as powerful.

“I mean, I had every right to say, ‘This is inappropriate’. I could have felt safe in going to a superior. And, in fact, I will say, when there was a situation with somebody and I did go to my agent – because I felt I was no longer able to convey how uncomfortable this was making me, how inappropriate it was… within hours everything had changed.

“He said to them, ‘If this continues, I have sent her a ticket, a one-way ticket out of this city’ – where I was shooting – ‘and she will not be returning’.”

Parker also recalled further experiences of inappropriate behaviour from male colleagues on film and TV sets, saying it had made her reassess certain incidents.

“It really wasn’t, I would say, until about six or eight months ago that I started recognising countless experiences of men behaving poorly, inappropriately, and all the ways that I had made it possible to keep coming to work or to remain on set, or to simply… just push it down, push it away, find a little space for it and move on,” she added.

“[I] really just didn’t allow it to consume me. To be honest, I don’t know why I either wasn’t courageous or more destroyed by some of the things that I was privy to, that I was on the receiving end of.”

Parker, previously confirmed a third movie Sex And The City movie would not go ahead,