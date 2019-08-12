Sarah Silverman was fired from movie due to blackface photo

"I didn’t fight it"

Sarah Silverman has revealed that she was sacked from starring in a movie after the producers unearthed a photo of her in blackface.

The American stand-up comedian and actress was fired the night before shooting began on the undisclosed film.

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Silverman said that she “didn’t fight” the decision because she understood why it was taken. But she said she has concerns about cancel culture which she nicknames “righteousness porn”.

“They hired someone else who is wonderful but who has never stuck their neck out,” Silverman said. “It was so disheartening. It just made me real, real sad, because I really kind of devoted my life to making it right.”

She added: “I think it’s really scary and it’s a very odd thing that it’s invaded the left primarily and the right will mimic it.

“It’s like, if you’re not on board, if you say the wrong thing, if you had a tweet once, everyone is, like, throwing the first stone,” she continued. “It’s so odd. It’s a perversion. It’s really, ‘Look how righteous I am and now I’m going to press refresh all day long to see how many likes I get in my righteousness.’”

In May 2018 Silverman told GQ that she has ambivalent feelings about her past use of blackface, which she wore as part of a comedy sketch in a 2007 episode of The Sarah Silverman Show.

“It was like, I’m playing a character, and I know this is wrong, so I can say it. I’m clearly liberal. That was such liberal-bubble stuff, where I actually thought it was dealing with racism by using racism,” she told the magazine.

Additionally, Silverman’s blackface skit has become what she’s called her most “regrettable joke” despite claiming that her critics have continued to take it out of context.

“There’s a still of me on Twitter in blackface and it’s totally out of context and I tweeted it when Twitter was new and the people who followed me watched that show and it was from that show,” she said. “Now it’s forever there and it looks…it’s totally racist out of context and I regret that.”