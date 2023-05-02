‘Saturday Night Live’ film in the works from director Jason Reitman

Jason Reitman is set to direct a feature film based on Saturday Night Live.

The filmmaker will reunite with Ghostbusters: Afterlife co-writer Gil Kenan to pen the script for the project, which will tell the behind-the-scenes story of the show’s premiere episode on October 11, 1975.

According to Deadline, the film will be based on real-life accounts of Saturday Night Live’s opening night from an extensive series of interviews conducted by Reitman and Kenan with “all the living cast, writers and crew”.

This is the second film Reitman is working on for Sony Pictures. He’s also serving as a co-writer and producer on the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Kenan.

Aside from the 2021 reboot of Ghostbusters, Reitman is best known for directing films Juno, Up In The Air and Young Adult. He also worked as a producer on Damien Chazelle’s Whiplash and 2009 horror comedy Jennifer’s Body.

The sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife is scheduled to be released in December this year. Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd and Ernie Hudson all reprise their roles, alongside new additions Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, James Acaster and Emily Alyn Lind.

In a four-star review of the first film, NME wrote: ““It would be a shame to give anything away about the film’s emotionally satisfying climax, so let’s just say this: if you really want to tug at fans’ heartstrings, who ya gonna call?

“The result is a sequel that feels like an authentic Ghostbusters movie without quite slipping into retread mode. Against the odds, this franchise might be back from the dead.”