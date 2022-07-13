‘Saw’ immersive experience opening in London for Halloween

An immersive experience based on the Saw franchise is opening in London for Halloween.

Saw: The Experience, created in partnership with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, is described as a “multi-room escape experience” which combines the “thrill of escape rooms with nerve-jangling horror”.

The attraction will be opening at a secret location in central London in autumn. You can register for priority booking at the official website here.

Saw: The Experience is created by The Path Entertainment Group, who previously developed Monopoly Lifesized – an immersive 4D version of the classic board game.

David Hutchinson, CEO of The Path Entertainment Group, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to transform one of their most iconic film franchises, Saw, into the first official live immersive experience in the UK.

“This is a new concept that pushes the boundaries and challenges audience expectations of immersive experiences. We hope to continue contributing to our high streets’ recovery by attracting people to the capital with a brand-new attraction; combining the best elements of escape rooms, gameplay, theatricality, and immersion.”

Oren Koules and Mark Burg, producers on the Saw franchise and founders of Twisted Pictures, said: “Our Saw fans reach every corner of the globe, so we can’t wait to bring the films to life in London as an immersive escape experience. Now fans can be a part of the story and uncover what Jigsaw’s twisted games have in store for them firsthand at Saw: The Experience.”

Following the original Saw released in 2004, the franchise has gone on to span nine films in total. The latest installment was the 2021 spin-off Spiral, starring Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols and Samuel L. Jackson.

In a two-star review of Spiral, NME wrote: “In a weird way, Lionsgate’s bid to revamp the series with new ideas has confused things further. Although bringing another rehash to the torture table wasn’t viable either. Just like in one of Jigsaw’s depraved games, there really is no way out.”