Scarface actor Geno Silva has died aged 72

Actor Geno Silva, best known for his pivotal role in Scarface, has died at the age of 72 after battling dementia.

The actor, who played silent assassin The Skull in the iconic Al Pacino movie, passed away on May 9.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor passed away following complications from frontotemporal degeneration.

During a career over forty years, Silva also had roles in shows such as Star Trek: Enterprise, Alias, Walker Texas Ranger and Fantasy Island.

Despite not muttering a single line in Scarface, Silva’s silent hitman provided the iconic ending for the classic crime drama.

In the pivotal scene, The Skull shoots Tony Montana (Pacino) in the back, killing the drug kingpin and and causing him to memorably fall into the fountain below.

Paying tribute, friend and actor John Ortiz wrote on Facebook: “Geno was my friend. A father figure. An artistic warrior brother. A confidante. A lover of life. ‘He was generous, passionate, bold, strong, intelligent, joyful with a regally imposing physical presence which never shut down his magnetic curiosity or spirituality. He was proud of his roots, and even prouder of his friends and family.”

Ortiz, who starred alongside Silva in a 1994 production of The Merchant of Venice, added: “I loved having meals and conversations with him that lasted for hours and hours. I loved his stories.

“One of my favourite things to do was to ask him about any of the hundreds of beautiful photos in his home because he would regale me with the most vivid, entertaining stories. I admired his love for his family. I loved his home. So comforting, so cozy, and filled with so much love.

“I was always welcomed by him and Pam, and I took full advantage. Showed up at random times, sometimes unannounced, but always greeted with the warmest smile and the biggest hug. He had that amazing quality of making people feel like the most important person in the world, me included. He often believed in me more than I did in myself.”

Ortiz added: “My relationship with Geno certainly grew into one of those meaningful relationships. I’m so grateful for the time we had and for the Silva spirit that will continue to live on in so many people lucky enough to have crossed paths with him.

“Thank you, Geno, you giant of a man. Rest In Power.”

Silva is survived by wife Pamela, their daughter Lucia and two grandchildren.