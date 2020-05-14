‘Scarface’ reboot to be directed by Luca Guadagnino

Universal has tapped up Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino to helm its upcoming Scarface reboot.

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen have written the latest version of the script with earlier drafts by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman and Paul Attanasio, and now, according to Variety, Guadagnino has been brought on board to direct.

The iconic 1983 movie – itself a remake of a 1932 movie that was loosely about Al Capone, which was adapted from a book – saw Al Pacino play Tony Montana, a Cuban drug lord in 1980s Miami. It was a huge success at the box office upon its release and has had a significant impact on popular culture in the years since.

Advertisement

Probably best known for directing the Academy Award-winning drama Call Me By Your Name, Guadagnino recently helmed a remake of Suspiria for Amazon Studios, which starred Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton and Chloe Moretz.

He is currently working on the HBO series We Are Who We Are, which stars Alice Braga and KiD CuDi, and is also developing a remake of Lord Of The Flies for Warner Bros.

Dylan Clark will produce Scarface for his Dylan Clark Productions. Scott Stuber will executive produce alongside Marco Marabito. SVP Brian Williams will also executive produce for Dylan Clark Productions.

In 2017, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Diego Luna was reportedly cast to play the lead role in the upcoming Scarface reboot.

Advertisement

In other reboot news, Ralph Fiennes looks set to play Miss Trunchbull in the upcoming movie adaptation of Matilda: the Musical.

The Harry Potter actor is attached to star as the iconic Roald Dahl villain, according to Deadline, who has traditionally been played by a man in the stage version.

Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer is also attached to star in the movie, taking on the role of Miss Honey, while Emma Stone is reportedly in talks to join too.