Scarlett Johansson and Disney settle ‘Black Widow’ lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson has settled her legal dispute with Disney over the release of her standalone Marvel film Black Widow.

Johansson announced the lawsuit on July 29, following the company’s decision to release Black Widow on its streaming service Disney+ at the same time it landed in cinemas.

She claimed that the move has heavily impacted ticket sales of the Avengers spinoff. Attorneys representing Johansson alleged that the decision to simultaneously release the film in cinemas and on Disney+ represented a breach of contract.

Today (October 1), it has been confirmed that a deal has been reached between the actor and the studio. Details of the deal have not been disclosed.

“I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow,” said Disney Studios boss Alan Bergman in a statement.

He continued: “We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower Of Terror.”

Johansson also released a statement about the decision. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team,” she said.

Following the announcement that Johansson was filing the lawsuit, Disney released a counter statement that called the move “especially sad and distressing.”

“Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.”