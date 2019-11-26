Scarlett Johansson clarifies her comments defending Woody Allen

"I don’t know – I feel the way I feel about it"

Scarlett Johansson has clarified comments she made about Woody Allen after she defended the director earlier this year despite a series of sex abuse allegations made against him in the past.

At the time Johansson, who has appeared in three of Allen’s films – Match Point, Scoop, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona – defended the director in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

She said: “I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him any time. I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it (the allegations against him). I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.

“It’s hard because it’s a time where people are very fired up, and understandably,” she added. “Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, rightfully so. It’s an intense time.”

Allen was dropped by Amazon after allegations that he sexually assaulted Dylan Farrow, his adopted daughter in his marriage to Mia Farrow, recently came to the fore again.

Farrow responded at the time saying: “Because if we’ve learned anything from the past two years it’s that you definitely should believe male predators who ‘maintain their innocence’ without question. Scarlett has a long way to go in understanding the issue she claims to champion.”

Now in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johansson has clarified her original comments. “I don’t know – I feel the way I feel about it. It’s my experience. I don’t know any more than any other person knows. I only have a close proximity with Woody… he’s a friend of mine. But I have no other insight other than my relationship with him.”

When asked whether she realised her comments could be construed as not believing women who speak out about their abusers, Johannson added: “Yeah, I do understand how that is triggering for some people. But just because I believe my friend does not mean that I don’t support women, believe women. I think you have to take it on a case-by-case basis. You can’t have this blanket statement—I don’t believe that. But that’s my personal belief. That’s how I feel.”

