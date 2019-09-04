Scarlett Johansson defends Woody Allen, says she’d “work with him anytime”

The 'Avengers' star has appeared in three of the controversial director's films

Scarlett Johansson has defended writer-director Woody Allen despite a series of sex abuse allegations made against him in the past.

Allen was dropped by Amazon after allegations recently came to the fore again. He went on to sue Amazon for backing out of a four-picture deal.

The director’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has also made a series of allegations in the past, which have been investigated twice by authorities but have not resulted in charges.

Johansson, who has appeared in three of Allen’s films – Match Point, Scoop, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona –has now defended the director in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

She said: “I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him any time. I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it (the allegations against him). I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.

“It’s hard because it’s a time where people are very fired up, and understandably,” she added. “Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, rightfully so. It’s an intense time.”

Allen’s adoptive son Moses Farrow also previously defended his father against his sister’s claims of sexual assault.

But multiple women in the film industry, including Greta Gerwig, Rebecca Hall and Hayley Atwell, have expressed their regret about working with Allen in the past.

