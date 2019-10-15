Scarlett Johansson says she is “pushing” for an all-female Marvel movie

The Black Widow actress has joined Brie Larson in calling for the film to be made

Scarlett Johansson has added her backing to the growing calls for an all-female Marvel film.

Johansson plays Black Widow in the MCU, and she’ll reprise the character once again in the title role of the 2020 movie Black Widow.

After Brie Larson — who plays Captain Marvel in the MCU — told Variety last week that she and a number of her female co-stars had recently held talks with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about an all-female film, Johansson has now confirmed her interest in helping making the project a reality.

“I don’t know what my future is in that world. Obviously, it’s a little more opaque for my character,” Johansson told Variety, referencing Black Widow’s death during Avengers: Endgame.

“But that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful and when they come together, it’s explosive and unstoppable,” Johansson continued. “So yes, I’m pushing for that.

“I think audiences want it and I’m definitely one of them.”

Feige has expressed an interest in producing an all-female Marvel film, but he has yet to green light any such project.

