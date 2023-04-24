Scarlett Johansson says ‘Avengers’ set felt like a “sausage party”

Scarlett Johansson has descibed her time working on the Avengers set as feeling like “a big sausage party”.

The actress appeared on the GOOP podcast, run by MCU fellow co-star Gwyneth Paltrow, last week (April 18), when she recalled what it was like shooting the Iron Man 2 film, and quashed any rumours of an alleged feud.

In the discussion, the Seven star told Johansson about rumours which circulated, claiming there was drama between them both in the 2010 film – where Paltrow played the lead character’s assistant, Pepper Potts, and Johansson played Black Widow. “People ask me, ‘Is it true that you and Scarlett Johansson didn’t get along on Iron Man?’”, she asked, to which Johansson put any rumours to rest.

Advertisement

“Is that a rumour? You were so nice to me on that movie. I was so petrified,” she responded. “You were so nice to me! You could’ve been awful. I was so out of my comfort zone … I’d never done anything like that before. Plus, you had established such deep friendships.”

Paltrow also told the Lost In Translation actress that while the cast for Iron Man were ‘psyched’ about her agreeing to take part in the Robert Downey Jr-led film, she was simply “happy to have another woman around”.

“You kept telling me that, then I experienced that later on,” Johansson agreed, going on to highlight how few women are cast in the Avengers films. “When I did Avengers. I was one of the few [women]… it was like a big sausage party.”

Despite acknowledging the lack of female leads in the ongoing superhero franchise, both actresses were quick to confirm how much they appreciated being cast – with Paltrow adding: “It was fun to be in something that resonated so deeply with people culturally. I had never been in that kind of a blockbuster franchise thing either. It was new for me.”

Iron Man 2 was the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to star both Paltrow and Johansson. Since then, the latter has reprised the role of Natasha Romanoff – better known as Black Widow – in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Advertisement

In other MCU news, last month Brie Larson admitted that she was initially “scared of what would happen” to her when she joined the franchise.

“I was scared of what would happen to me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar, explaining that she was worried that the role would prevent her from being a normal person and doing the things she loves in the world. “I was like, ‘What world is this, where these are the choices I have to make as an artist?’ Anytime I feel like I’m being put too much on a pedestal, it’s my job to figure out how to remove that within myself.”