Scarlett Johansson says ‘Black Widow’ movie gave her “closure”

She’ll return as Natasha Romanoff next May

Scarlett Johansson revealed that her upcoming superhero movie Black Widow has offered her the “closure” she wanted for her Marvel character.

During her recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Johansson expressed her excitement for the “fantastic” new movie, confirming that she’s wrapped production on Black Widow. “I can’t wait to show everybody!” she exclaimed. “I’m pretty excited about it.”

“The movie brought a closure to me that I needed ’cause I was kinda wiped out after that last one. Emotionally and literally,” Johansson said, adding that her character’s shocking death in Avengers: Endgame was “pretty certain”, even though many fans have tried to convince her otherwise.

“People just don’t want to believe it,” she said. “They have tried to convince me that my character did not actually die, [or] that maybe my character exists in an alternate universe. But no, I think death is a pretty final thing.”

Watch the full Fallon interview below:

Johansson will reprise her role as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in the forthcoming Marvel film. The movie is reportedly a prequel of sorts, taking place after Captain America: Civil War, and presumably before the events of Avengers: Infinity War. It will be helmed by Cate Shortland, director of 2004’s Somersault, 2012’s Lore and 2017’s Berlin Syndrome.

Others cast in the movie include Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and Stranger Things’ David Harbour, who will play the superhero Red Guardian. The movie will premiere in May 2020.

Johansson is currently promoting Marriage Story, her new movie with Adam Driver. In a five-star review, NME called it “one of the year’s best films”.