Scarlett Johansson to reunite with Chris Evans on new film ‘Ghosted’

Scarlett Johansson will join Avengers castmate Chris Evans on the forthcoming romantic action-adventure film Ghosted.

According to Deadline, Ghosted will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, who is known for his work on Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody. The script was written by Deadpool and Zombieland writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

Johansson worked with Evans on three Avengers films, as well as the Captain American chapters Winter Soldier and Civil War. The actors are currently in advanced negotiations, and not much else about the film has been revealed.

The news comes weeks after Johansson was confirmed to be part of the cast for Wes Anderson’s next film, which is currently untitled, joining Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks.

Earlier this year, Johansson launched legal action against Disney, claiming the decision to release Black Widow on Disney+ at the same time as in cinemas heavily impacted ticket sales, and represented a breach of contract. The actor’s compensation for her role included bonuses tied into its box office performance.

“Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realising the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel,” the lawsuit reads.

Disney responded to the suit, calling it “sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic”.