‘Schindler’s List’ John Williams score voted nation’s favourite film music

Schindler’s List has been named the nation’s favourite piece of film music.

In a poll conducted by Classic FM, the John Williams score for Steven Spielberg’s 1993 Holocaust drama took the top spot ahead of The Lord of the Rings and Gladiator.

Williams earned five entries in total in the top 20, for his work on Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and E.T: The Extra-Terrestrial.

On the award, the composer said, “I’d like to express my gratitude to the listeners of Classic FM for selecting my music from Schindler’s List for this high honour.

“It was a privilege to be involved in the making of this film, and it’s very gratifying to know that so many people around the world continue to embrace it after nearly 30 years.”

The ranking also saw three spots go to the work of legendary composer Ennio Morricone, for his scores for The Mission, Cinema Paradiso and The Good, The Bad and the Ugly. Morricone passed away earlier this year at the age of 91.

Take a look at the full Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame ranking here:

The top 20 of the Classic FM Movie Music Hall Of Fame 2020

1. Schindler’s List – John Williams

2. The Lord Of The Rings – Howard Shore

3. Gladiator – Hans Zimmer

4. Out Of Africa – John Barry

5. Dances With Wolves – John Barry

6. The Mission – Ennio Morricone

7. Star Wars – John Williams

8. Chariots Of Fire – Vangelis

9. The Good, The Bad And The Ugly – Ennio Morricone

10. Jurassic Park – John Williams

11. Doctor Zhivago – Maurice Jarre

12. Cinema Paradiso – Ennio Morricone

13. Ladies In Lavender – Nigel Hess

14. Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone – John Williams

15. ET The Extra-Terrestrial – John Williams

16. The Magnificent Seven – Elmer Bernstein

17. 633 Squadron – Ron Goodwin

18. Amelie – Yann Tiersen

19. Blade Runner – Vangelis

20. Braveheart – James Horner