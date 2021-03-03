‘School Of Rock’ child star says stardom led to bullying and addiction problems

School Of Rock actor Rivkah Reyes has said they suffered from bullying and addiction issues after starring in the 2003 film.

Reyes, now 28, was 10-years-old when they played bass player Katie in the Jack Black movie.

Speaking to The New York Post, Reyes said they feel their story is “kind of parallel with Britney’s [Spears]” and said that they have “felt unsafe existing” because of obsessive fans, including one man who tried to take photos of them while they were at school.

Speaking about the bullying they experienced, the actor added: “Especially after production wrapped, when I first came back to school, people were really nice or really mean. There was no middle ground. I was literally followed around the school with people chanting School of Rock.”

Reyes also said they later became “a raging addict” who self-harmed and had an unhealthy relationship with food, drugs, sex, alcohol between the ages of 14 to 24.

Despite that, Reyes said they did not regret starring in School Of Rock. “It was nothing but love and support. I have never lost gratitude for that, or wish that I wasn’t part of it,” she added.

The actor has since returned to acting and TV writing since 2017.

