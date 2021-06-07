Scott Pilgrim to receive 10th anniversary re-release in UK cinemas

Edgar Wright has announced that Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will return to UK cinemas for a limited theatrical run.

Taking to Twitter, the director confirmed that to celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary a select few venues across the country will be showing it on the big screen across June.

“Time to level up UK fans!” wrote the director. “Experience #ScottPilgrim exclusively in the London, Manchester, Birmingham & Leeds #DolbyCinemas at @ODEONCinemas from June 15.”

The new run is part of a continued celebration of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World‘s 10th anniversary.

In March, a commemorative box set for the film’s soundtrack was released on vinyl. The official ‘Seven Evil Exes Edition’ is an expanded, limited-edition 4xLP picture disc box set featuring the soundtrack and score to Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World.

In July 2020, the film’s cast reunited over Zoom in a virtual reunion hosted by Wright to celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary, which landed on August 13, and to raise money for the non-profit Water for People.

Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Jason Schwartzman and Aubrey Plaza all took part in the Entertainment Weekly-organised table read.

Wright recently released the trailer for his new film Last Night In Soho. The film, which arrives in UK cinemas on October 22, 2021, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith and Terence Stamp.

A synopsis for Last Night In Soho reads: “A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it seems, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences.”

Ahead of the release, Wright’s music documentary The Sparks Brothers will open Sundance London with its UK premiere. It is the director’s first documentary, and charts the musical brothers Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks.