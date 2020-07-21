The cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World have reunited to celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary by taking part in a virtual table read of the movie’s entire script — you can watch the video below.

Director and co-writer Edgar Wright led proceedings as he joked during his introduction: “It’s been 10 years since we released this movie, and clearly we’re all exactly the same — and the world hasn’t changed a bit, either.”

The likes of Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Jason Schwartzman and Aubrey Plaza all took part in the Entertainment Weekly-organised table read, which you can watch in full below.

Advertisement

Aiming to raise money for the non-profit Water for People, the cast released a collective statement thanking fans for supporting this cause.

“Thank you, Scott Pilgrim fans! Without you, there would be no 10-year anniversary celebration,” the statement read. “And then we wouldn’t be able to bring you Scott Pilgrim Vs the World Water Crisis, brought to you not-at-all-live from the comfort of our homes during a global pandemic quarantine shut-down. This is definitely how we imagined marking this birthday.

“We know it’s been a challenging time. But it’s also a time when the generosity of individuals and communities has been stunning. I hope you’ll give what you can to a wonderful group helping save lives, build businesses, and creating lasting change all over the world.”

Last month, Edgar Wright hinted that a Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World anime project could be on the way.