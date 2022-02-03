‘Scream 6’ has been confirmed with filming set to begin this summer

A sequel to the new Scream film has been given the green light following the success of the fifth entry in the slasher movie franchise.

It comes after the new chapter, which saw the original films’ core cast reprise their roles, with Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette all returning to face off against the notorious masked serial killer Ghostface, pulled in $106.7million (£78.4million) globally following its release last month.

Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will return to direct, with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick penning the script. Production is set to begin this summer.

“We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. We can’t wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family,” Spyglass and Paramount said in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The fifth instalment picked up directly after events in Scream 4 as a new killer adopts the Ghostface mask 25 years after the original Woodsboro murders.

Notably, it was the first Scream film that wasn’t directed by Wes Craven, who died in August 2015.

New cast members included Melissa Barrera (In The Heights), Kyle Gallner (Veronica Mars), Mason Gooding (Booksmart), Mikey Madison (Better Things), Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jenna Ortega (You), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Marley Shelton (Planet Terror), Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers) and Sonia Ammar.

Scream was awarded five stars by NME and was described as being “stuffed with scary good times”.

The original Scream, released in 1996, became known for satirising the clichés of slasher films by featuring characters who were aware of horror films like Halloween, Friday the 13th and Craven’s own A Nightmare On Elm Street.

The film is credited with revitalising the slasher genre in the 1990s, and spawned numerous sequels and a TV adaptation.