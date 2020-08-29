‘Scream’ reboot confirmed for a 2022 release date

The forthcoming reboot of teen slasher film Scream has been confirmed for a 2022 release date.

Sharing the news in a tweet, Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures have revealed that the upcoming film will arrive on January 14, 2022.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the new Scream film’s screenplay has been written by James Vanderbilt (Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not).

Earlier this month, Courteney Cox confirmed that she will appear in the Scream reboot, reprising her role as reporter Gale Weathers in the new outing of the long-running franchise.

“We can’t imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney,” the Radio Silence filmmaking group (which consists of Olpin, Gillett alongside Chad Villella and original Scream writer Kevin Williamson) said in a statement.

On January 14, 2022… We’re going to hear you SCREAM. 😱 pic.twitter.com/X83ENIj3Hm — Scream (@ScreamMovies) August 29, 2020

“We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!”

Cox appeared in the first Scream outing in 1996. The four films in the franchise, which were all directed by the late Wes Craven, have grossed over $600m (£458m) at the box office. Cox has appeared in each of the films to date.

Cox’s co-star and ex-husband David Arquette who played Sheriff Dwight “Dewey” Riley in the franchise has also previously confirmed he will return to his role in the upcoming film.

Other actors joining the Scream cast include Vida star Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega of Jane The Virgin fame.

Neve Campbell has yet to officially commit to retuning to the franchise as Sidney Prescott.

